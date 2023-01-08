Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Demons cruise past Nicholls to give Gipson first SLC win

Jalen Hampton goes up for two of his 18 points in the Demons’ 68-48 win against Nicholls on...
Jalen Hampton goes up for two of his 18 points in the Demons’ 68-48 win against Nicholls on Saturday.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - For the second game of the first full weekend of Southland Conference play, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made a few tweaks.

And did those tweaks ever pay dividends.

The Demons shook off consecutive losses to start conference play with an emphatic 68-48 win against Nicholls inside Prather Coliseum on Saturday.

“We had a style of offense in and a style of defense in that we just hadn’t brought to the light,” said first-year head coach Corey Gipson, who notched his first Southland Conference win. “We were holding that for this particular stage of the season. We’re thankful our guys put in time in the film sessions, came in behind closed doors and executed the game plan down to a T.”

From the opening possession that ended with a corner 3-pointer from Emareyon McDonald, who made his first start of the season, the Demons (9-7, 1-2) executed at a high level.

Northwestern State shot 56.7 percent from the field in the first half and carved up the Nicholls defense with a series of cuts and well-timed passes.

Few made more of their cuts and opportunities than freshman Jalen Hampton, who hit all eight of his field goal attempts en route to a career-high 18 points. Three of those field goals were two-handed dunks, including two on consecutive possessions that gave the Demons a 19-8 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the game.

Both of those dunks came off assists from Isaac Haney, who established a career high in that category for the second straight game by giving out seven helpers.

“The difference was we put something new in and we executed it to a T,” said Hampton, who had the Demons’ first perfect shooting game from the field (minimum seven attempts) since Jamaure Gregg sank seven shots against ULM on Nov. 26, 2019.

“Haney, in practice, he hits me with those passes all the time. The chemistry is getting tighter.”

The Demons’ offensive chemistry and efficiency was prevalent throughout.

For the second straight game, NSU either tied or established a season high in assists, doling out 19 on its 26 made field goals. In addition to Haney, Dayne Prim set a career high with three assists and Ja’Monta Black equaled his career high with three.

“To be quite honest, my mind-set in games has shifted to being more physical,” said Haney, who finished with 12 points as one of four Demons in double figures. “The only thing I’ve been worried about has been my defensive assignments and making sure I’ve been assignment correct on defending and rebounding.

“The offensive side of the ball just kind of flowed, and the change in mind-set has allowed me to play the right way.”

While Northwestern State hit at least 50 percent of its shots for the second straight game, the Demon defense flummoxed the Colonels (7-8, 2-1).

Nicholls entered Saturday’s game as the second-best shooting team in the Southland, hitting 45.6 percent of its shots. NSU limited the Colonels to 35.2 percent shooting (19-for-54) overall and held the Colonels to a 4-for-21 performance from behind the 3-point line.

The 48 points for Nicholls was a season-low against the Demons, who had not allowed 50 points or fewer against a Southland team since falling 49-42 to the 2005 Southland Conference Tournament championship game.

The Demons were able to convert their defense into offense, forcing 20 Colonel turnovers and turning them into 18 points.

“Our guys, we had a very similar defensive game plan (as Thursday),” Gipson said. “Obviously, we made some adjustments. It wasn’t the same defense we played against McNeese, but I’ll tell you, Nicholls is better than how they played today. They are a very good ball club. They’ll vie for the conference championship.

“We can’t get fat and happy just because we got the outcome we want. In regards to that, we saw how the game plan, the defensive structure and scheme gave us the outcome we wanted. You have to understand each and every game is different. We have to revamp what we’re doing – make some small, critical adjustments to make sure we’re prepared for our next opponent.”

In addition to Hampton and Haney, DeMarcus Sharp (13 points, four steals) and Black (12) reached double figures in scoring. Latrell Jones paced Nicholls with 12 points.

The Demons wrap up their two-game homestand Thursday, hosting McNeese in a rematch of this past Thursday’s game. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. in Prather Coliseum.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo Coroner releases victim’s name
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Generic graphic of police lights
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach
Bengisu Alper scored a career high 14 points in NSU's 67-58 win over Nicholls.
Defense helps propel Lady Demons to win over Nicholls
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve in early November because of...
Receiver Michael Thomas agrees to restructure Saints contract, ESPN reports
Jess Curtis introduced as the Chiefs Head Coach
A New Chief in Town: Jess Curtis named head football coach for Nat Central