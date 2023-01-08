4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot.

Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other.

According to SPD, the child was hit by gunfire in the lower part of his body. He was taken to Ochner’s and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified yet; the investigation is still ongoing.

