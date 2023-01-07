Ask the Doctor
Woman found shot to death inside home in Martin Luther King neighborhood

Deadly shooting investigation.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to shots fired on Bond Drive and then discover a victim inside a home.

On Jan. 7, at 2:39 a.m., SPD responded to a report of shots fired on the 3000 block of Bond Drive, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered a woman victim who had been shot multiple times inside her home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently at the scene and no arrests have yet to be made.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that can help SPD solve this case, please call them at (318) 673-7300 or contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

