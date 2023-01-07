Single-story home catches fire in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street.

On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.

SPD managed to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

20 firefighters were on the scene to battle the flames.

According to SFD, no one was inside the home when they arrived and no injuries have been reported.

Currently, the incident is under investigation.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

