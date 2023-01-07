Ask the Doctor
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets

Drivers in Shreveport are being given speeding tickets in school zones, and they think the tickets are unjust.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets.

School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology.

LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one of the citizens that has questions. He said he received two speeding tickets in the mail from the Shreveport Police Department in Dec. after driving through a school zone with a speed enforcement camera.

SPD said the cameras are enforced 7 to 9 a.m. on school mornings and 2 to 4 p.m. on school afternoons.

Although Simpson-Lewis’ ticket shows he was in violation during those times, he says it’s incorrect.

“It was like a $135 [ticket]. I said ‘what’, I said ‘baby ain’t no way’. When I received them, I said ‘this cannot be accurate. There’s no way this is possible because I go to the same route each and every day. I said this can’t be right because I don’t even speed’,” Simpson-Lewis said.

Simpson-Lewis said when he tried to contest his tickets, he was directed to Blue Line Solutions.

“How you let someone else privately funded or whatever it may be, come to your city and install something, and bill people, and collect in your city?” Simpson-Lewis asked.

In a statement, Blue Line Solutions said:

“Drivers who receive a citation have thirty (30) days to either pay or contest, in accordance with the City’s ordinance.’

When citizens ask who to make the ticket payable to, SPD give them two different ways of paying.

‘The payments are sent to blueline in Tennessee; however, checks are made payable to the City of Shreveport,’ said SPD.

According to officials, starting Jan. 9, the school zone times for the afternoon will move to 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Shreveport needs to do better than what they’re doing. I’m all for a change. In this point in my life, I have zero tolerance for ignorance and foolishness. This is poor foolishness,” Simpson-Lewis said.

