The mild trend continues with some rain today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Mild temperatures continue today with highs expected to reach the very upper-60s across most of the ArkLaTex, though some may see the deep 70s. We are tracking some rain today, showers should start popping up around the noon hour with thunderstorms holding off until we get into the late evening hours. Most of the rain will fall on the southern portion of the region. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the 40s for lows.

Tomorrow, some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs tomorrow will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s and 40s.

Mild temperatures continue with the 60s through the entire forecast period. We are tracking another bout of rain for this coming Thursday, though confidence is not high at this time as to how much we will see.

