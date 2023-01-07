Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

The mild trend continues with some rain today

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Mild temperatures continue today with highs expected to reach the very upper-60s across most of the ArkLaTex, though some may see the deep 70s. We are tracking some rain today, showers should start popping up around the noon hour with thunderstorms holding off until we get into the late evening hours. Most of the rain will fall on the southern portion of the region. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop to the 40s for lows.

Tomorrow, some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs tomorrow will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s and 40s.

Mild temperatures continue with the 60s through the entire forecast period. We are tracking another bout of rain for this coming Thursday, though confidence is not high at this time as to how much we will see.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
If lawmakers don’t act quickly, a financial crisis could force the lab to close its doors.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
School zone times in Shreveport, La. are changing Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9

Latest News

Some storms tonight
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
A little weekend rain
Mild days ahead with a couple of opportunities for rain
Weekend rain chances
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Jackie Colston took a picture of this small tornado near Pleasant Hill, Louisiana
Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms