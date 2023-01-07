Denver Broncos request permission to interview Sean Payton as their head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos requested permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job.

The Saints have granted permission for Denver to interview Payton, though he technically is still under contract with New Orleans. This would make the Saints entitled to any compensation for his draft if Payton were to be hired by the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job, league sources tell ESPN.



The NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least January 17, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

Payton currently works with FOX Sports as an analyst; he has not ruled out the possible return to coaching since he stepped down as head coach for the Saints before the 2022 season.

