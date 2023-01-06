Ask the Doctor
Visiting Lowder Baking Company to make king cake; exploring the origin

Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s Biskie Duncan joins Lowder Baking Company in making king cake on Kings Day, ahead of Mardi Gras celebrations.

On Jan. 6, it’s Kings Day, otherwise known as Epiphany, which means it’s time for king cake! We explore how to make the yummy, rolled cinnamon sugar pastry, twisted ring of flavors, and favorite dessert of Louisiana.

The Origin:

Originally, king cake was a predominantly catholic tradition that started in old-world France and Spain in the middle ages. The cake was meant to celebrate the twelfth night when the three wise men/kings of Bethlehem delivered gifts to baby Jesus.

It was normal to hide random small trinket gifts in the cake. Then New Orleans made its own spin on the tradition in the 1950s and added the baby, and take a guess who the baby on the cake is symbolizing, yep, it’s baby Jesus.

The trinket baby in the cake has an important role traditionally in the celebration of the holiday, whoever ever finds the baby in their slice of cake gets to be the king for a day and must host next year’s celebration!

If you want to order a king cake or learn more about Lowder Baking Company, visit their website at https://www.lowderbaking.com/.

