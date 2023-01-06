Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.

One of the shoppers inside, military veteran Demario Davis, captured the incident on video.

Davis said he was among the group who helped subdue the armed man. Davis’ video shows fellow shoppers knocking the man down and forcing him to drop the knife.

According to Davis, the group was able to hold the man down until deputies arrived.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation,” Davis said. “I walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him.”

Authorities said the man in question was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after the incident.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
If lawmakers don’t act quickly, a financial crisis could force the lab to close its doors.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House adjourns until 10 p.m. as McCarthy works to round up final votes to become speaker
The Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for patients with Alzheimer’s, specifically...
US health officials approve closely watched Alzheimer’s drug
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school