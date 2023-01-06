Two tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during Monday’s storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Monday’s storms produced at least 2 confirmed tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. No one was injured in the storms, but some minor damage was found in Sabine and Red River parishes.

A KSLA viewer captured one of the twisters on camera near Pleasant Hill in northern Sabine Parish.

Jackie Colston took a picture of this small tornado near Pleasant Hill, Louisiana (Source: KSLA)

Here are the damage survey damage findings from the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

TORNADO #1 in Sabine Parish:

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds estimated at 90 mph touched down just after 3pm near Pleasant Hill. The tornado was on the ground for just over 5 miles before lifting and had a maximum with of 70 yards.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Sabine Parish. (Source: KSLA)

Here are the details of the damage assessment:

“The tornado was initially spotted off of Little Egypt Road as it touched down near Terrell Road and Emanuel Church Road. There, it ripped some metal panels off of a home, flipped a swing set, and uprooted several trees. As the tornado continued on, it intermittently touched down several times, uprooting and snapping trees as it crossed Boline Road. At this location, it also damaged a small metal outbuilding. The tornado went on to uproot trees and down branches as it crossed Scourgout Road and then lifted after crossing Thyra Johnson Road.”

TORNADO #2 in Red River Parish:

A second tornado appears to have been produced by the same parent thunderstorm a short time later in Red River Parish about 4 miles east-northeast of Edgefield. This tornado was brief and fairly weak, but still did some minor damage. This tornado was rated an EF-0 with peak winds of 70mph. It was only 50 miles across at it’s largest point and stayed on the ground for just .30 miles.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Red River Parish near Edgefield. (Source: KSLA)

Here’s what the NWS found:

“The tornado briefly touched down near Ashland Road, downing large branches and peeling shingles off of a roof of a gazebo. After crossing Ashland Road, the tornado peeled a metal covering off of a porch of a double wide manufactured home and damaged the metal skirting around the home before it lifted.”

