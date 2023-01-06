Ask the Doctor
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9

School zone times in Shreveport, La. are changing Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.

SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES

2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m.

SPD says over the last few years, high schools have moved their afternoon bell times to closer to 4 p.m., however, school zones had not been adjusted. Police say this has come to the attention of a number of community leaders now that school zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in partnership with Blue Line Solutions.

Police go on to say only about 50% of school zones have flashing lights. Although they’re not legally required in Louisiana if signage is present, police say they have been proven to be a good reminder to drivers to slow down. Blue Line Solutions will be working with SPD to change out all of the signage throughout the city to reflect the new school zone times.

Police say this will not be an “overnight” project, but they hope to have it finished by 2024.

Meanwhile, many KSLA viewers say they’ve been ticketed by the new school zone cameras. However, some people claim they’ve received tickets outside of the scheduled school zone times, and/or on holidays when school was not in session.

Have you gotten a speeding ticket from one of the new cams in school zones? We want to talk to you!

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

