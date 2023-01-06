Shreveport Symphony Orchestra bridges gap between classical, classic rock

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time in two years, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is back to bridging the gap from classical to classic rock with Windborne’s The Music of Led Zeppelin.

On Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., SSO will rock Riverview Hall with Windborne’s The Music of Led Zeppelin with their full orchestra plus a rock band, accompanied by vocalist Randy Jackson and guest conductor Brent Havens.

Attendees can expect to enjoy numbers like Kashmir, All of My Love, Black Dog, Stairway to Heaven, and more from the rockin’ catalog of Zeppelin hits.

Tickets are on sale now on the SSO website.

