Shreveport City Council elects chairman despite ongoing litigation about legality of meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council has elected a chairman despite ongoing litigation against the city alleging proper procedure was not following during the council’s first meeting with new councilmembers when they initially elected a chairman.

PREVIOUS REPORTING>>> Controversy erupts over election of Shreveport City Council chairman

On Friday, Jan. 6, the council met again and elected James Green as council chairman. The only other councilmember nominated was Jim Taliaferro, who initially nominated Grayson Boucher for the chairman position, but Boucher “respectfully declined” the nomination due to the circumstances under which the meeting was being held.

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the Shreveport City Council elected James Green as its chairman despite ongoing litigation questioning the legality of the meeting. (KSLA)

At the meeting, Councilman Boucher questioned its legality, saying if Mayor Tom Arceneaux had called the meeting, it would be valid. Otherwise, he said he’d be suspicious. Boucher also spoke about the importance of upholding a good image as leaders of the city, saying he would strive for that as long as he serves on council.

Councilman Jerry Bowman Jr. also spoke at the meeting about the importance of leading the city and its citizens.

