Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation

A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.(Buc-ee's)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will be considering a proposal by the corporation that owns Buc-ee’s.

Item C on Monday night’s agenda says, “Authorize City to Enter Into Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with CSMS Management, L.L.C. and authorize All Actions Contemplated in the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement.”

The city will be voting on whether to accept a proposal by CSMS Management, L.L.C., which is causing speculation that a Buc-ee’s will be coming to Ruston.

If the city votes in favor of the proposal, it is not confirmed if it will be a Buc-ee’s coming to Ruston or if it will be something else.

It is also not guaranteed the city will vote yes on the proposal.

More details will not be released until Monday night’s meeting.

