Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

New building opening in time for spring semester on UA’s Texarkana campus

Starting in the spring semester of 2023, a new building will be utilized on the campus...
Starting in the spring semester of 2023, a new building will be utilized on the campus Texarkana campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The spring semester for the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) begins the week of Jan. 9, and students will return to a new facility on the Texarkana campus.

In October of 2021, groundbreaking was held for a new facility on the Texarkana campus of UAHT. Now, work on the facility is nearing completion just in time for the spring semester.

“We have a new classroom for technical education and this semester, spring 2023,” said Jolane Cook, dean of UAHT’s Texarkana campus.

On Friday, Jan. 6, workers were putting the final touches on the $4 million facility, called the Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center. It’s a 15,000 square-foot building and will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, and office space.

Starting in the spring semester of 2023, a new building will be utilized on the campus...
Starting in the spring semester of 2023, a new building will be utilized on the campus Texarkana campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.(KSLA)

“We are trying to do more things to be inclusive to our students,” Cook said. “We know in the community we need more people to be welders and do technical work and the things we have opened now is going to allow us to have that.”

On Friday, staff members were also preparing for classes in the new facility; those KSLA spoke with welcome the change.

“It is real exciting for the students and the faculty to get to work in these brand new environments. We are excited to get a fresh start,” said Agnes Tirrito, and instructor at the university.

“Well, it’s a wonderful facility and as we always preach here, it’s a bridge to the future, especially for the younger people in this area, to give them the opportunity we think they merit,” said Edward Lamb, another instructor.

This is the third major building constructed on the Texarkana campus since the University of Arkansas system came to the city 10 years ago. Officials in Texarkana say they hope to continue growing in the area.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the Shreveport City Council elected James Green as its chairman...
Shreveport City Council elects chairman despite ongoing litigation about legality of meeting
Zachary Police Department Drug/Weapon Bust
4K grams of marijuana, fentanyl pills, guns seized in Zachary drug bust