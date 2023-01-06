Mild days ahead with a couple of opportunities for rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - January is the coldest month of the year on average in the ArkLaTex, but there are no signs of substantially cold air in sight. The pattern remains fairly quiet as well with on a couple of shots of rain ahead over the next week starting this weekend.

Tonight will start off with clear skies, but look for clouds to return by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will cool back into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow will overall be mainly cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine could pop up here and there. A few showers arrive during the afternoon with an increase in some rain and storms expected into Saturday evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Rain looks most likely Saturday night, and primarily confined to areas around and south of I-20. A few rumbles of thunder along with heavy downpours are expected, but severe weather is not. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Any chance for rain should end toward sunrise Sunday with clearing skies expected by afternoon. Temperatures will cool slightly behind a cold front with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the ArkLaTex.

Next week will start off partly cloudy and likely dry. Temperatures through the first half of the week will run in the mid to upper 60s for highs with morning lows primarily in the 40s to near 50.

Another shot at rain comes in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll turn dry again as we close out the week. Temperatures will remain mild with only a slight cool down back closer to 60 by Friday.

Have a great weekend!

