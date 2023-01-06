Ask the Doctor
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college football game against Akron on Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Crump, who was facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 5, to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.

“This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin,” said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

