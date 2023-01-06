Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Mars releasing first all-female packs of M&M’s

Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.(Mars, Incorporated)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A candymaker says it is celebrating women who are flipping the status quo with limited-edition female packages of M&M’s.

According to Mars, it is releasing first-ever packs of M&M’s spotlighting its dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

Mars said the limited-edition packages will feature its Green, Brown and Purple female characters.

According to the candy company, its trio of female characters will be the first united representation together.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Mars chief marketing officer.

Mars said, in celebration of the limited-edition packs, the company is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women. A company spokesperson said it will donate $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) towards supporting women via strategic partnerships.

According to Mars, the public can also nominate women who are flipping the status quo from Jan. 5-15 for their nominee to be featured and receive $10,000 in grants to further fund their flip.

“Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them,” Wesley said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
Louisiana State Police
La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash