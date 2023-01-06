Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have.

They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!

Feel free to visit the bakery at 1718 Centenary Boulevard, Shreveport, Louisiana.

For the full list of flavors and prices, visit https://lilahskingcakes.com/king-cakes/king-cake-flavors/.

