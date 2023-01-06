Ask the Doctor
Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have.

They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!

Feel free to visit the bakery at 1718 Centenary Boulevard, Shreveport, Louisiana.

For the full list of flavors and prices, visit https://lilahskingcakes.com/king-cakes/king-cake-flavors/.

