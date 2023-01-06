Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash

A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.

Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.

Chiasson and a man named Bryan Nolan were joyriding on Bayou Magazille in July. Nolan was behind the wheel when their boat collided with another around 9 p.m.

Nolan and Chiasson left the scene without phoning for help, and were later stopped in Assumption Parish.

Wildlife agents charged Nolan with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, careless operation of a vessel, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and hit and run involving a vessel.

Chiasson did not face criminal charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested

Latest News

An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe; her granddaughter...
Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the parish ended 2022 with 52 homicides.
Caddo Parish ends 2022 with 52 homicides
Britton Norwood, DOB: 12/15/1990
Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport