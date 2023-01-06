Furry Friends Friday: Sweet kitty Muffin is the perfect lap cat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five-year-old Muffin is searching for her forever home!

Muffin the tortie cat was surrendered to the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter along with her calico housemate Zoey. Their previous owners surrendered the sweet kitties because they moved away.

Furry Friends Friday: Muffin (KSLA)

Muffin is an adorable cat who loves to snuggle and relax. She suffered from a stroke while with her previous family, but has fully recovered! The incident made her a little wobbly, but she still loves to explore.

If you would like to meet this calm and lovable cat, and can provide a low stress comfy home, contact the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. Muffin’s adoption fee is $25 and includes a play, microchip and vaccinations.

