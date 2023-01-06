Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Furry Friends Friday: Sweet kitty Muffin is the perfect lap cat

Furry Friends Friday: Muffin
Furry Friends Friday: Muffin(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Five-year-old Muffin is searching for her forever home!

Muffin the tortie cat was surrendered to the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter along with her calico housemate Zoey. Their previous owners surrendered the sweet kitties because they moved away.

Furry Friends Friday: Muffin
Furry Friends Friday: Muffin(KSLA)

Muffin is an adorable cat who loves to snuggle and relax. She suffered from a stroke while with her previous family, but has fully recovered! The incident made her a little wobbly, but she still loves to explore.

If you would like to meet this calm and lovable cat, and can provide a low stress comfy home, contact the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter. Muffin’s adoption fee is $25 and includes a play, microchip and vaccinations.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport

Latest News

Lilah's King Cakes speak about their popular flavors
INTERVIEW: Lilah's King Cakes shares their popular flavors
Guest vocalist Randy Jackson performs the Music of Led Zeppelin
Shreveport Symphony Orchestra bridges gap between classical, classic rock
Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
Visiting Lowder Baking Company to make king cake; exploring the origins of king cake
Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
Live: Discussing the busy time of year for bakeries in Louisiana