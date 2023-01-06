Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun.

This year though, crawfish harvests have been negatively impacted, with some restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area saying they’re having to pay almost a dollar more per pound than they had to pay at the same time in 2022.

Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May. (KSLA)

One reason for this is the harsh freeze that came through at the end of last year.

Suppliers say they experience more loss even after receiving their stock.

How much is TOO MUCH for a pound of crawfish?! 🦞🦞🦞 Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, January 6, 2023

“After 45 hours of receiving our shipment, we go in and sort out and take out the dead ones. We try not to put any dead ones in there. We take every single one of them out. That’s more cost,” said Duc Duong, owner of Kim’s Seafood & Po-Boy in Bossier City.

Duong says he loses about 20% of each delivery he receives by throwing out dead crawfish.

