Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year

Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak...
Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun.

This year though, crawfish harvests have been negatively impacted, with some restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area saying they’re having to pay almost a dollar more per pound than they had to pay at the same time in 2022.

Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak...
Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May.(KSLA)

One reason for this is the harsh freeze that came through at the end of last year.

Suppliers say they experience more loss even after receiving their stock.

Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak...
Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May.(KSLA)
Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak...
Crawfish season in Louisiana typically runs from mid-January through early July, with peak months being March, April, and May.(KSLA)

How much is TOO MUCH for a pound of crawfish?! 🦞🦞🦞

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, January 6, 2023

“After 45 hours of receiving our shipment, we go in and sort out and take out the dead ones. We try not to put any dead ones in there. We take every single one of them out. That’s more cost,” said Duc Duong, owner of Kim’s Seafood & Po-Boy in Bossier City.

Duong says he loses about 20% of each delivery he receives by throwing out dead crawfish.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
Shreveport city council holds redo vote for chairman.
A Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Missouri.
Ruston City Council to consider proposal by owners of Buc-ee’s corporation
Starting in the spring semester of 2023, a new building will be utilized on the campus...
New building opening in time for spring semester on UA’s Texarkana campus