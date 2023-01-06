Controversy erupts over election of Shreveport City Council chairman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With a vote Dec. 31 by the newly installed Shreveport City Council, controversy and a lawsuit were born.

A self-proclaimed city watchdog has filed a petition claiming procedure wasn’t followed during this council’s very first meeting when they elected a City Council chairman.

When council members left that day after a couple of re-votes, they were under the impression that James Green had been elected as the council chairman.

However, the lawsuit alleges that returning Councilman Grayson Boucher technically is the council chairman since no one voted against him.

That, as per council rules, the person who gets the majority of votes from those present and voting.

In that round of voting, only two people voted and both voted for Boucher.

Even though another round of voting saw Green receive three votes then eventually four, the man who filed the lawsuit says those other rounds of voting are null and void because “Boucher recieved 100% of the vote of those on the council present and voting.”

Confused yet?

Watch the special City Council meeting here:

KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers walks us through all this legal talk with the man who filed the lawsuit and with help of former City Council member who is familiar with the rules.

“I filed an action to determine who is the legal chairman of the council,” said John Settle Jr., who filed the petition.

In his lawsuit, Settle alleges that the City Council failed to properly follow its city charter when electing a chairman or chairwoman.

“The petition said it’s my belief that Grayson Boucher was validly elected on Dec. 31st as chairman of the council. And I was asking the judge to determine if that was a valid election.”

Section 3-1 of the city charter says “all votes shall be cast simultaneously and the ayes and nays shall be recorded in the council minutes.

Settle claims there were no nay votes cast or recorded during the first meeting.

“All in favor as Councilman Boucher as chair, will you be recognized by raising your hand because we’re not at the system at this time,” Councilman James Green can be heard saying during the meeting.

“All in favor of James Green by raising your hand. And that’s three.”

Myers asked former Councilman Jerry Bowman about how electing a new City Council chairman or chairwoman works.

“Whenever there’s a vote, motion on the table, that motion has to pass with four of the seven council members,” Bowman explained. “It has to be four, which is the majority of the seven. I don’t care what it is. If it’s a three-three split and one person abstains, it fails.”

Settle said a second meeting was held that same date, which he said violates the open meetings law, which says “public notice and the agenda for any meeting or work session shall be posted on the city’s website and Shreveport’s HPC website and at the meeting location 24 hours prior to the meeting date and time.”

A judge denied Settle’s request for a temporary restraining order. However, a hearing is set for next week.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Boucher, but he didn’t want to comment for this story since it involves pending litigation.

The City of Shreveport likewise refused comment.

There’s a special City Council meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. On the agenda is election of the City Council chairman.

Below is John Settle’s lawsuit over selection of a Shreveport City Council chairman:

Here is the City of Shreveport’s response to Settle’s lawsuit:

And below is the judge’s ruling denying Settle’s request for a temporary restraining order:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.