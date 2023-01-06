Baker man arrested on rape, child porn charges

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A Baker man was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, on several charges, including rape and child pornography.

Jail documents indicate that someone, later identified as Christopher Morgan, 31, sent two photos of child sexual abuse material to an undercover detective.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigators, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s ICAC Division.

According to a probable cause report, detectives were contacted in reference to the sexual abuse of a juvenile and the production of child pornography.

The detective went undercover as a 28-year-old female from Texas, according to officials.

Morgan reportedly sent the files containing child porn to the undercover detective via two separate social media apps.

Some of the photos included a young girl, jail records show.

Morgan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree rape (victim under the age of 13) and two counts of pornography involving juvenile - production.

