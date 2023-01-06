Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Autopsy shows Ore City man found dead had drowned

William Chad Martin
William Chad Martin(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy indicates the death of a man reported missing since Nov. 5 was most likely accidental, involving drugs.

William Chad Martin, 38, was found on Nov. 16, 2022, in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Rd., according to authorities. He was found dead approximately one-half mile from where he was last reported seen.

On Jan. 5, 2023, final autopsy results from Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler were received by the sheriff’s office. The report showed the cause of death to be “accidental” by way of drowning, and it listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office now considers the case to be closed.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
Woman found shot to death in Martin Luther King; Caddo coroner releases victim’s name
SPD responded to shots fired on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave.
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
Drivers are displeased about speeding tickets in school zones.
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
Generic graphic of police lights
4-year-old boy caught in crossfire on Peach Street
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Fire heavily damages Fairfield Avenue residence
Fire heavily damages Fairfield Avenue residence
50 years since New Orleans was terrorized by sniper atop Howard Johnson's downtown hotel
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
Fire heavily damaged a one-story house on Fairfield Avenue near Marx Street in Shreveport on...
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house