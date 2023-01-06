Autopsy shows Ore City man found dead had drowned

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An autopsy indicates the death of a man reported missing since Nov. 5 was most likely accidental, involving drugs.

William Chad Martin, 38, was found on Nov. 16, 2022, in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Rd., according to authorities. He was found dead approximately one-half mile from where he was last reported seen.

On Jan. 5, 2023, final autopsy results from Forensic Medical Management Services of Tyler were received by the sheriff’s office. The report showed the cause of death to be “accidental” by way of drowning, and it listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office now considers the case to be closed.

