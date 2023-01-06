Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Another day full of sunshine on the way

By Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy all of that sunshine today because unfortunately our weather will go downhill this weekend.

Waking up to some chilly temperatures once again across the ArkLaTex this morning so don’t forget to grab that heavier jacket. Also seeing plenty of sunshine out there so make sure and have the shades handy!

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. Get outside and enjoy!

Unfortunately this won’t last into the weekend. Another cold front will sweep in from the northwest by Saturday afternoon bringing our next round of showers and storms that will last into Saturday night. It won’t be an all day washout on Saturday but definitely pack the rain gear in case.

The good news is that this should all clear out quickly by early Sunday morning with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week, we start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs generally in the 60s. By Thursday, however, we could see a stronger system arrives and this could bring our next best chance of strong thunderstorms. More details on this as we get closer!

Have a great Friday!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

Sunny and warmer for your Friday
Matt's morning weather update
Some rain this weekend
A warm and dry Friday before rain this weekend
Some rain this weekend
Austin's Thursday Night Weather Update
Tracking SOME rain on Saturday
Austin's Thursday Afternoon Weather Update