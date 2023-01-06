Another day full of sunshine on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy all of that sunshine today because unfortunately our weather will go downhill this weekend.

Waking up to some chilly temperatures once again across the ArkLaTex this morning so don’t forget to grab that heavier jacket. Also seeing plenty of sunshine out there so make sure and have the shades handy!

Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will rebound nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. Get outside and enjoy!

Unfortunately this won’t last into the weekend. Another cold front will sweep in from the northwest by Saturday afternoon bringing our next round of showers and storms that will last into Saturday night. It won’t be an all day washout on Saturday but definitely pack the rain gear in case.

The good news is that this should all clear out quickly by early Sunday morning with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead into next week, we start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs generally in the 60s. By Thursday, however, we could see a stronger system arrives and this could bring our next best chance of strong thunderstorms. More details on this as we get closer!

Have a great Friday!

-Matt Jones

