4K grams of marijuana, fentanyl pills, guns seized in Zachary drug bust

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, suspected pressed fentanyl pills, and 10 guns were some of the items seized during a drug bust in Zachary, according to police.

During the months of November, December, and January detectives with the Zachary Police Department Narcotics Division along with the LSP Narcotics Division were investigating Dylan Davis for the illegal distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, and promethazine within Zachary city limits.

While investigating, detectives report they learned Davis was one of the major narcotics distributors in Zachary supplying most of the street-level dealers in Zachary and also trafficking large amounts of narcotics to Ferriday, La., and Baton Rouge.

Detectives obtained search warrants for two locations identified as a distribution house and a stash house. The addresses are listed as 7369 Oakview Drive and 6688 Donnie Drive, both of which are in Zachary.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, detectives with Zachary PD Narcotics, LSP Narcotics, Zachary PD Uniform Patrol, West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, and the Baker Police Department executed search warrants, without incident.

During the search of the residence detectives located the following:

43 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana

4,080 grams of marijuana

345 grams of methamphetamines

5.5 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills

2 food sealers for packaging and selling narcotics

2 digital scales

1 marijuana smoking pipe

2 bottles of promethazine

3 pill bottles

bags for selling narcotics

10 firearms

$1,275 U.S. Currency of drug proceeds

1 Chevrolet Silverado

Authorities added two dogs were removed from the property and all animal-related matters were referred to Animal Control for further investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.