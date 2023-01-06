Ask the Doctor
4 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say.

Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way.

When officers arrived, they located four males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

So far, 2023 has been off to a violent start; just on Tuesday (Jan. 3), a quadruple shooting happened in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent four men to the hospital.

MORE: Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

New Orleans City Council data analyst Jeff Asher says this is an astounding level of gun violence, even for New Orleans.

By Asher’s count, there have been 84 shootings in the past 30 days, by far the most on record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

