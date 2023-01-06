Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden

1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant fire in Minden(Nichole Disotell)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a restaurant fire on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 6.

Fire District 7 was called to the Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief Brian Williams says they immediately called for ladder truck assistance from the Minden Fire Department, and additional firefighters from Bossier Parish.

First responders took a defensive approach and eventually got the blaze under control. Williams says a firefighter was injured during the incident and is now in the hospital being treated. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
If lawmakers don’t act quickly, a financial crisis could force the lab to close its doors.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events

Latest News

A Caddo District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order Jan. 5, 2023, against Caddo...
Temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Steven Jackson
Furry Friends Friday: Muffin
Furry Friends Friday: Sweet kitty Muffin is the perfect lap cat
Live: Discussing the busy time of the season for bakeries
Visiting Lowder Baking Company to make king cake; exploring the origins of king cake
Controversy erupts over election of Shreveport City Council chairman