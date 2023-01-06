1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A firefighter is in the hospital after battling a restaurant fire on the early morning of Friday, Jan. 6.

Fire District 7 was called to the Dorcheat Seafood & Grill at around 4:15 a.m. Upon arrival, Chief Brian Williams says they immediately called for ladder truck assistance from the Minden Fire Department, and additional firefighters from Bossier Parish.

First responders took a defensive approach and eventually got the blaze under control. Williams says a firefighter was injured during the incident and is now in the hospital being treated. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The investigation into the fire has been turned over to the Louisiana State Fire Marshals.

