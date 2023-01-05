Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.

White tells WAFB, she came home from winter break to a missing tv, game system, and other items.

She claims it all started in November, with someone aggressively twisting her apartment door handle and banging on the door.

On January 1st, the man returned, and in broad daylight, he beat on her door and eventually came inside using the key.

“At that moment, all I could do was think to myself like I don’t want to say anything to upset this man. I don’t know what he’s coming here for. I just want to be out of this situation,” said Jehvana White, a Baton Rouge resident.

White claims the man went on a short rant, then she took the key and slammed the door. Shortly after, she filed a police report with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“None of our apartment keys have actual numbers to the door they go to, so that’s why I was very scared and concerned. How does he know that this key was for that actual door unless he was watching me?” said White.

White tells us after her video went viral on social media. She’s received several comments from people advising her about how to keep safe in an apartment.

We reached out to the apartment complex, and they referred us to their corporate office. We have not heard back yet. Baton Rouge police are investigating and have not said if they have any surveillance images of the man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.