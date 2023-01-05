Ask the Doctor
A warm and dry Friday before rain this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex and comfortable temperatures, ever so slightly above average for this time of year. Tonight will not see any major changes to the sky, staying clear with lows dropping to the 30s region-wide.

Tomorrow will be a nice warm day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the very low-70s in some places and if you miss you’ll hit the upper-60s. A passing cloud or two should be expected but we will stay dry, this is evidence of the system that will be moving in for the weekend. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the 40s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected for Saturday but it is not looking like an ArkLaTex-wide washout. Light showers will start off the day and going into the afternoon some thunderstorms are expected to pop up, mainly south of I-20. Nothing severe is expected, but don’t be surprised at some heavier than normal rain and some rumbles of thunder.

