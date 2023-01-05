Ask the Doctor
Temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Steven Jackson

A former dating partner alleges the official has stalked her since their breakup
A Caddo District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order Jan. 5, 2023, against Caddo...
A Caddo District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order Jan. 5, 2023, against Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former dating partner has filed a temporary restraining order against Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson on behalf of herself and her juvenile daughter.

The order was signed about noon Thursday, Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh. A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

In the 29-page petition, the 36-year-old woman alleges that Jackson has stalked her since she verbally ended their relationship at the end of November. He has sent text messages to her and her daughter despite being told not do to so, the petition alleges. Jackson also allegedly sent $1,000 on Christmas Day, which the woman said she refunded.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Jackson via email and phone for comment. We are still awaiting his response.

