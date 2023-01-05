Temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Steven Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former dating partner has filed a temporary restraining order against Caddo Commissioner Steven Patrick Jackson on behalf of herself and her juvenile daughter.

The order was signed about noon Thursday, Jan. 5 by Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh. A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

In the 29-page petition, the 36-year-old woman alleges that Jackson has stalked her since she verbally ended their relationship at the end of November. He has sent text messages to her and her daughter despite being told not do to so, the petition alleges. Jackson also allegedly sent $1,000 on Christmas Day, which the woman said she refunded.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Jackson via email and phone for comment. We are still awaiting his response.

