State rep. for Texarkana previews this year’s legislative session under new governor

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas lawmakers will convene the second week of January at the state capitol in Little Rock, and leaders say this should be a busy legislative session with a new governor.

“I think we should always look to how we can better the lives of Arkansans and make it a better place to live and raise our families,” said State Representative Carol Dalby, who represents District 1.

Rep. Dalby is beginning her fourth term as an Arkansas legislator representing Texarkana. Dalby says she’s ready for this year’s legislative session, which kicks off Monday, Jan. 9. Rep. Dalby says she’s looking forward to working with new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is replacing outgoing governor, Asa Hutchinson.

“I believe Governor Hutchinson has led us in a great direction and we are looking forward on building on the legacy he has left us,” Rep. Dalby said.

The new governor will be inaugurated on Jan. 10; Rep. Dalby says leaders will then get a chance to see the governor’s platform and the main agenda for the session.

“It’s our understanding she is going to be looking at education, reforming education, reforming our tax code, also looking at workforce development and prison reform, so I think we are going to have a busy session,” said Rep. Dalby.

Rep. Dalby says she have plans to introduce some legislation, but will wait to further see the governor’s plans for moving the state forward. She says regardless of the governor’s agenda, this should be a busy session.

“We will probably look at upwards of 3,000 bills before the session is over with,” the representative said.

Dalby says the session could last up to 90 days.

