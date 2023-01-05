Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

State rep. for Texarkana previews this year’s legislative session under new governor

State Rep. Carol Dalby
State Rep. Carol Dalby(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas lawmakers will convene the second week of January at the state capitol in Little Rock, and leaders say this should be a busy legislative session with a new governor.

“I think we should always look to how we can better the lives of Arkansans and make it a better place to live and raise our families,” said State Representative Carol Dalby, who represents District 1.

Rep. Dalby is beginning her fourth term as an Arkansas legislator representing Texarkana. Dalby says she’s ready for this year’s legislative session, which kicks off Monday, Jan. 9. Rep. Dalby says she’s looking forward to working with new governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is replacing outgoing governor, Asa Hutchinson.

“I believe Governor Hutchinson has led us in a great direction and we are looking forward on building on the legacy he has left us,” Rep. Dalby said.

The new governor will be inaugurated on Jan. 10; Rep. Dalby says leaders will then get a chance to see the governor’s platform and the main agenda for the session.

“It’s our understanding she is going to be looking at education, reforming education, reforming our tax code, also looking at workforce development and prison reform, so I think we are going to have a busy session,” said Rep. Dalby.

Rep. Dalby says she have plans to introduce some legislation, but will wait to further see the governor’s plans for moving the state forward. She says regardless of the governor’s agenda, this should be a busy session.

“We will probably look at upwards of 3,000 bills before the session is over with,” the representative said.

Dalby says the session could last up to 90 days.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested

Latest News

Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana urges his fellow Republicans to elect Kevin McCarthy as...
Scalise remains loyal to McCarthy as infighting among Republicans continues
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses recent developments in La. & Washington, D.C
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
“I believe that it’s not any secret that I supported Mayor Arceneauex. I’m excited about the...
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring