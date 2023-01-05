SPD looking for 31-year-old man suspected of raping juvenile

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Daniel Havis, 31, for one count of first-degree rape.

Havis is suspected of sexually assaulting a juvenile say Shreveport Police Department.

First-degree rape is described as anal, oral, or vaginal sexual intercourse. It’s deemed to be without the lawful consent of the victim because it’s committed under one or more of the following circumstances:

When the victim resists the act to the utmost, but their resistance is overcome by force

When the victim is prevented from resisting the act by threats of great and immediate bodily harm, accompanied by apparent power of execution

When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the offender has a dangerous weapon

When the victim is under the age of 13. Lack of knowledge of the victim’s age shall not be a defense.

When two or more offenders participate in the act

When the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the victim is a person with a disability

According to officials, if Havis is convicted, he could face death or life in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, in accordance with the determination of the jury.

The suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

