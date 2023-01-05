2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a double shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon.

It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.

Police say two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were shot on Kennedy Drive near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (KSLA)

No other details are available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

