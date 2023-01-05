Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

2 people shot near Shreveport Regional Airport

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on...
Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a double shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon.

It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.

Police say two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people were shot on Kennedy Drive near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
Two people were shot on Kennedy Drive near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(KSLA)
Two people were shot on Kennedy Drive near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
Two people were shot on Kennedy Drive near the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.(KSLA)

No other details are available right now. This story will be updated as more is learned.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water advisory lifted in Shreveport; others remain in effect
Caddo Parish ends 2022 with 52 homicides
Leterion Taylor, DOB: 6/3/2006
MISSING: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
Alleged drunk driver collides with 18-wheeler, causes power outage