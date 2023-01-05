Plenty of sun today along with comfy temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pleasant and dry the rest of this week before our next system arrives this weekend.

Make sure you have those sunglasses and jackets handy this morning! We’ll start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s in some places before quickly warming during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine on the way throughout the day and this should get us back into the 60s eventually. Overall it will be a fantastic day to get outside!

More of the same on Friday as high pressure remains in control of the ArkLaTex. Expect plenty of sunshine along with warmer temperatures as several locations climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend starts off dry but a cold front approaches from the northwest by Saturday afternoon and this will bring our next round of showers and storms. The good news for those planning outdoor activities is that the rain should hold off until later Saturday afternoon with the best chance arriving Saturday night. Right now, severe weather is not anticipated.

A few showers could linger early Sunday but overall it should be a nice end to the weekend with sunshine returning and temperatures remaining comfortable.

Looking ahead into early next week, it looks like a quiet pattern overall with just a slight chance of rain on Monday south and dry weather returning for Tuesday. Our next potential system could arrive by the middle of next week but still plenty of time to watch that one.

Have a great Thursday!

-Matt Jones

