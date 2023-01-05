Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023,...
One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023, officials said.(Byron Thomas | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders.

Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.

No other details were available.

A news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Louisiana laws take effect in 2023
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru

Latest News

Family members of Maria Montalvo, who suffers from dementia, told authorities that the...
Elderly Bossier City woman goes missing
Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seizes cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, 2 guns, nearly $3,000...
Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seizes cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, 2 guns, nearly $3,000 from Ferguson Street residence
Funeral set Jan. 6 for fallen Sabine Parish deputy
Funeral set Jan. 6 for fallen Sabine Parish deputy
The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast
The tale of two city water systems and one arctic blast