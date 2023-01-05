One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders.
Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.
No other details were available.
A news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.