One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders.

Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.

No other details were available.

A news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information.

