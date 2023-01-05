New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed.

In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.

That career requires him to stay on top of legislation coming out of the state capitol, which he was doing in August of this year when he came across HB 450 by Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30), which provided easier access to an adopted person’s original birth certificate.

“I just happened to see in the bill description, so I clicked on it,” said Landry.

That one piece of legislation combined with one moment of interest changed Landry’s life forever.

During the same time period, Landry had also begun creating his family tree using Ancestry DNA.

“I didn’t really feel that need to reach out, but just kind of on a whim, I took a DNA test and uploaded them to Ancestry,” said Landry. “A match popped up in my results of the DNA testing that I had someone who was one-half of my DNA, so it was either my mother or my daughter. I happen to know where my daughter is, so it had to be my mother.”

That match’s name was Elizabeth Roberts, which he was unable to narrow down until he received his original birth certificate in mid-September.

“Using my mother’s name, Elizabeth “Betty” McIver Mortimer, I was able to do a lot of searching and find out that that particular individual was a Canadian citizen and had crossed several times from Canada to the United States at Detroit and had ended up settling in Madison, Wisconsin,” said Landry.

More shocking than that discovery, Landry’s original birth certificate revealed his birth mother to have been 36 years old when he was born, meaning that she had to be 102 years old! While many might have given up hope at that point, Landry made another connection.

“I knew she was alive because the only way she could have uploaded her DNA, which was July of this year, was that she was alive,” he explained.

Landry was right. She was alive and living at Oakwood Village in Madison, Wisconsin.

Not only that, but a few Google searches later revealed Landry was not her only son. She also had a son named Charlie, younger than Landry and with an email. So, Landry reached out, which quickly led to a phone call just a few days later.

“I basically told him, ‘Do you know why I’m calling?’ And he said, ‘I think I do,’” explained Landry. “And I said, ‘I think I’m your brother.’ And he said, ‘I think you are.’”

It was a new discovery for both sons, who had each found out at about the same time that they each existed.

“All that time, for 66 years, she’d had a secret. It had to be gnawing at her. And then finally, you know, telling my brother, you know, you grew up as an only child, but I have something to tell you,” said Landry. “It was an astounding way to meet a woman who’s just an astounding person.”

Though Landry said he never felt anything was missing from his life, he took an interest in reuniting with his birth mother after hearing about the joy his sister, who was also adopted, had felt when reuniting with her birth mother. That goal, to bring Betty joy, led him to their first phone call.

“When I first saw her, she had a grin. I mean she clearly was enjoying that contact,” said Landry. “I think not ever having been a mother, I can’t experience that joy, but having two children of my own, I can understand her pain of having given up a child. And she did, as we visited, she told me about that journey, and how she went very much into a deep depression after she gave me up, but ultimately went back to Madison and resumed her career with absolutely no one the wiser.”

No one the wiser for 66 years. But that meant time was no longer on their side, a reality that became all too clear just weeks later when Betty took a fall.

“I got a phone call on Friday early in December. It was mom calling me in with the assistance of her hospice worker, basically to tell me goodbye,” said Landry. “She said, ‘I don’t plan on being here tomorrow. I think my time is up.’ I didn’t want to feel selfish demanding that she stay, even though it’s not her call or my call. But I said, ‘Mom I’d prefer you stay so that I can get to know you better, and so that you can meet your grandchildren.”

With that, Landry wasted no time. He and Charlie boarded a plane to Madison, where he finally saw the woman who gave him life in person for the first time since she decided to give him up. During that visit, Betty revealed a history far more interesting than how long she has had to create it.

During a troubled childhood and teenage years living in Toronto, Canada, Betty went to stay with relatives in San Francisco, California for a stint. It just so happened that her Uncle Bill was a member of the British Consulate, with the connections to arrange for her service in the British Army as an overseas volunteer during WWII.

“At this time, the war was about half over, and the Canadian services didn’t have openings except for cooks. And I didn’t think I’d be a very good cook,” explained Betty.

So, she joined the British Auxillary Territorial Service as a driver, belonging to the same company as Queen Elizabeth. During that time, she traveled to London, North Hampshire and Austria, before eventually returning to the United States, where she pursued a career in education.

In 1950, she earned her Master’s Degree in physical education, followed by a Ph.D. in 1960. She, alongside Tom Roberts, her research assistant and eventual husband, pioneered biomechanics research in sports. For instance, their discoveries led to the modern-day hockey stick.

“Tom instrumented the stick so you would get more detail on what happened. And so, it showed that the stick bent, and so that enabled it to have longer contact with the puck because they don’t work well together,” explained Betty. ”So, that enabled the contact to be better so you have a better contact.”

But it was during her studies that she had an unlikely meeting at a train station while going home for Christmas.

She described her encounter with Landry’s birth father as “an enchanted evening.” However, the time that followed would likely be described as anything but.

“Women didn’t do that in those days,” said Betty, explaining how the climate of the era led her to make the ultimate decision to give Landry up for adoption, feeling as if her job would be at risk.

Her doctor in Madison arranged for travel and stay with another doctor in New Orleans, where she was able to continue working and stay until Landry’s birth.

“I was a pain in the neck for everybody because I was so down, and it lasted for such a long time. I was moaning and groaning, you know, about having to give you up,” said Betty to Landry.

She stayed until around the time Landry was adopted, but due to him being adopted through a Catholic charity, she never was able to obtain any other information after that point.

She returned home, married Tom Roberts, had Charlie several years later, and never told a soul about the son she gave up in Louisiana until this year when she decided to upload her DNA to Ancestry and knew that it was time.

“I think she had realized that she had continued to look for me, but she had never told anyone about it. And that if she passed away without at least trying DNA, that you know, her son would never meet me,” said Landry. “I think that that might have played a part in that. She wanted Charlie to have the ability to reach out and meet a brother he didn’t even know he had.”

That connection led to so much more than either of them could have imagined. Betty recovered from her fall, and just a few weeks after seeing her son for the first time, she met more grandchildren on another Christmas 66 years after the first Christmas that changed both of their lives forever.

“I realize that our time is short, but she’s such a fascinating person,” said Landry. “And you know Tom, her ex-husband, is such a fascinating person. Charlie is such a fascinating person. It’s an adventure every chance I get to meet them. It’s a constant discovery.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.