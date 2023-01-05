Neighbors, councilman frustrated by uptick in crime in Cumberland area

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors and Bossier City leader are reacting to a documented uptick in violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino.

A week ago, a home invasion.

A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting.

And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a number of houses.

“I’m scared, I want to move out of here for real,” Bossier City resident Sandra Wood said.

She and her family have lived in Cumberland Subdivision for a year. In that time, she’s noticed a trend in violent crime.

“Gunshots. Right out our window.”

Joe Groves, another resident, added: “You see kids 16, 17 shooting everybody and anybody.”

There was a home invasion New Year’s Day in the 1400 block of Traffic Street.

And there was a shooting in December that sent three juveniles to the hospital. Police have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

“You talking about crimes? Just about every night,” Groves said.

Bossier City Councilman Vince Maggio, who owns a business in the neighborhood, said although the area has seen crimes, Bossier City is overall a safe place.

“They are coming from Shreveport and different places,” he said. “But we don’t want bad people here. We want good people here. If you do bad, we’re going to get you. It is known about and it’s a great place to live and we’re going to keep it like that.”

Bossier City officials said if they see crime trends, they have measures in place to tackle them.

“If we’re seeing what might be a trend or just certain crimes that are taking place in a particular area, we will increase patrols through there and our presence in the area and just take a more proactive role for a certain period of time or however it’s necessary to try and ensure that everyone remains safe,” Bossier City spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

“Get these kids off the street with these guns,” Wood said.

