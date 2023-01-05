MISSING: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Leterion Taylor, 16, was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the 1200 block of Captain Shreve Drive, police say. Taylor is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Taylor was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on where Taylor is should call SPD at 318-673-7373 #3.

