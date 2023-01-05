Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

MISSING: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport

Leterion Taylor, DOB: 6/3/2006
Leterion Taylor, DOB: 6/3/2006(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Leterion Taylor, 16, was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the 1200 block of Captain Shreve Drive, police say. Taylor is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. Taylor was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on where Taylor is should call SPD at 318-673-7373 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court

Latest News

Caddo Parish ends 2022 with 52 homicides
Alleged drunk driver collides with 18-wheeler, causes power outage
One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023,...
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified
Alleged drunk driver causes power outage
Alleged drunk driver causes power outage