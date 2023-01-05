Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect is now behind bars after being accused of trying to shoot someone in Shreveport on Jan. 3.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Shreveport Police Department announced the arrest of Britton Norwood, 32. He’s allegedly responsible for an attempted murder that happened on Jan. 3 in the 300 block of W 70th Street. When officers first responded, they found a woman whose car had been hit by bullets. She was not injured, police say.

Investigators determined Norwood, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, was responsible. Then on Jan. 4, a local bail bonds company found Norwood and called police. Norwood was then arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

