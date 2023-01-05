La. wins Showmanship Award in 134th Annual Rose Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana’s float in the 134th Annual Rose Parade has won the 2023 Showmanship Award, the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced Thursday, Jan. 5.

The parade is held each year in Pasadena, Calif. The state’s “Celebration Riverboat” float took home the prize for having the most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment, which featured a live performance by Country Music Association award winner, 2022 Academy of Country Music New Female of the Year winner, and Louisiana music ambassador, Lainey Wilson, who is from Baskin, La.

Baskin performed during the parade in front of millions of viewers nationwide.

This was Louisiana’s second time participating in the parade. Last time the state participated, it won the Wrigley Legacy Award.

“I am extremely proud of our Office of Tourism team, six convention and visitors bureaus, and 22 Louisiana Ambassadors that partnered with us in this endeavor representing a pivotal time for our state in ‘Turning The Corner,’ an appropriate theme for the New Year,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This is our invitation to visitors worldwide to come see us, and I hope everyone in Louisiana is as proud of our state’s showing and of winning this award as I am.”

