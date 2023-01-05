THE INVESTIGATORS: $24M North Louisiana Crime Lab facing possible closure due to lack of funding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Built with a price tag of $24 million, the North Louisiana Crime Lab in Shreveport is the backbone of the area’s criminal justice system.

The lab processes around 15,000 pieces of evidence each year, helping police and prosecutors in 29 parishes convict criminals in drug, firearms, and murder cases. But it turns out, Louisiana lawmakers have never given the lab the cash it needs to operate at full speed. In fact, the lab is now facing a multi-million-dollar budget hole thanks to rising crime and increased costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Louisiana Crime Lab is a state-of-the-art facility that's integral to the criminal justice system... but it's facing possible closure due to funding issues. (KSLA)

Thursday night at 6, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron speaks with the lab's director. He says if lawmakers don't act quickly, the financial crisis could force the lab to close its doors.

“This is a critical service this state cannot afford to lose. You cannot shut us down and still have a criminal justice system,” said Joseph Jones, director of the North Louisiana Crime Lab.

What's causing the lab's budget hole and how do we get the money needed to keep it open?

