Elderly Bossier City woman goes missing

Police seek help finding her
Family members of Maria Montalvo, who suffers from dementia, told authorities that the 87-year-old walked away from her home in the 2400 block of Belle Grove Drive on the evening of Jan. 4, 2023. She last was seen wearing this blue dress with small white flowers and buttons in the front.(Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — An elderly Bossier City woman has gone missing. Now police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Family members of Maria Montalvo, who suffers from dementia, told authorities that the 87-year-old walked away from her home in the 2400 block of Belle Grove Drive on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4.

She last was seen wearing a blue dress with small white flowers and buttons in the front.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Montalvo to call the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.

