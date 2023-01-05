Ask the Doctor
Caddo Parish ends 2022 with 52 homicides

(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the parish ended 2022 with 52 homicides.

The final homicide of 2022 happened on the morning of New Year’s Eve. Kristopher Lewis, 44, was shot after a violent carjacking. This incident was originally listed as the 51st Caddo homicide, however a discrepancy arose that later moved it to 52.

Officials say a release wasn’t issued for the March 21, 2022 death of Shawn Williams due to the shooting and death happening over widely separated dates. At that time, he wasn’t included on the running list of parish homicides.

The coroner’s office is currently gathering information on the deaths and other cases covered in 2022. They say they will release a detailed report soon. They stress that these numbers are fluid and cases may change due to additional information.

