Bowie County Sheriff’s Office warns against scam calls from “Deputy Moore”

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from citizens on Jan. 4, saying they were contacted by a person calling their self “Deputy Moore”, who claimed to have warrants that they needed to pay him for over the phone.

If you’ve received a call from someone with that alias, they were trying to scam you and take your money.

According to the sheriff’s office, they don’t even have anyone with the last name Moore working there. They also never take payments over the phone.

The fake deputy has been calling from 903-949-3092, which is most likely a spoofed phone number.

If anyone has questions about the validity of a phone call coming from the BCSO, please contact them at one of their office numbers. For the Texarkana area, call 903-798-3149, and for the New Boston area, call 903-628-6815. Someone at either of these phone numbers can verify who works for our office.

Also, as a general reminder, never give anyone you don’t know money over the phone.

