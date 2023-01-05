Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing

An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe. Her granddaughter...
An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe. Her granddaughter thanks the Applebee's staff that helped her.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After being reported missing for several hours, Maria Montalvo was found at an Applebee’s in Bossier City located on Airline Drive.

Missing elderly Bossier City woman found safe after LSP issues Silver Alert

When Montalvo walked into the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m., she spoke little English and asked for water and tacos, so the staff took care of her.

They gave her a meal and made her comfortable. At the time, they had no idea she was missing. They allowed her to stay as long as she wanted to stay warm until police found her around 10:30 p.m.

In a comment from Montalvo’s granddaughter, she thanked the staff for looking out for her grandma.

An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe. Her granddaughter...
An elderly Bossier City woman who went missing has been located and is safe. Her granddaughter thanks the Applebee's staff that helped her.(KSLA)

When police arrived, that was the first time the workers realized they were helping someone who’d been reported missing.

Courtenay Lane, the Applebee’s manager, told KSLA that the search party showed up in a nick of time. They arrived just as the she was walking to the back to make a phone call to Bossier police.

“We let her sit, and all night it was just a group effort of making sure she was comfortable. I think at one point we started to bother her, but we just let her relax, and at a certain point, I told myself I was going to call someone to figure out what was going on,” said Lane.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported near the library on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Man seriously injured in shooting after pulling out of McDonald’s drive-thru
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Their...
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
Celebrating the Mardi Gras season around the area
Mardi Gras 2023: Parades & Events
Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans on foot after...
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested

Latest News

Britton Norwood, DOB: 12/15/1990
Man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
A Caddo District Court judge signed a temporary restraining order Jan. 5, 2023, against Caddo...
Temporary restraining order filed against Commissioner Steven Jackson
State Rep. Carol Dalby
State rep. for Texarkana previews this year’s legislative session under new governor