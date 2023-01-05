Ask the Doctor
Alleged drunk driver collides with 18-wheeler, causes power outage

(AP Images)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash at the intersection of Ellerbe Road and La. Highway 175 has completely shut down the road and caused a power outage, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, a GMC truck headed eastbound on Ellerbe stopped at the intersection, but failed to yield to an oncoming 18-wheeler. The two vehicles collided and crashed into a SWEPCO pole, causing downed power lines and a power outage.

SWEPCO works to restore outage cause by crash on Ellerbe Road.
SWEPCO works to restore outage cause by crash on Ellerbe Road.(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Christopher Fontentot, 50, was arrested for one count of first offense driving while intoxicated and one count of careless operation. No injuries were reported.

SWEPCO personnel have five trucks on the scene working to restore power. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until after 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

