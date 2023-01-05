15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom.

According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, 301 Hurricane Dr.

The 17-year-old victim told police when he entered the restroom, the suspect reached into his pocket, pulled out a firearm, and pointed it at him “as though he would shoot him.”

The suspect “then pulled the slide on the firearm back and showed [the victim] that the gun was loaded,” the report said.

Victim told investigators the suspect, who police did not identify due to his age, “laughed and stepped away from him, so he left the restroom.”

The victim reported the incident to school officials who notified Officer Rayonica Thomas.

Thomas and a school official found the suspect in a classroom and escorted him to the office. Thomas reportedly searched the boy and found a “Jennings .22 caliber pistol in the right pocket of basketball shorts he had on underneath his joggers.”

“I removed the firearm and removed the magazine,” Thomas stated in her report. “I then ejected a bullet out of the chamber.”

After finding the weapon and six hollow-point bullets, the officer arrested the suspect and took him to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was booked in on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property and aggravated assault.

