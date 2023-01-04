Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene.

The left lane is blocked on LA 3132 West at Linwood Avenue due to an accident. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 4, 2023

Police at the crash scene. (KSLA)

As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was backed up to I-49.

This is a developing story.

