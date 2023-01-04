Ask the Doctor
Vehicle crash involving motorcycle causes traffic congestion

By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 4, a reported motorcycle crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Terry Bradshaw Passway W near Linwood Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department were present at the scene.

Police at the crash scene.
As of 3:30 p.m., only one lane was open, and traffic was backed up to I-49.

Police at the crash scene.
This is a developing story.

